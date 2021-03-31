Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 463.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

