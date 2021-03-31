Apella Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,494. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.