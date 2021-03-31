Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

