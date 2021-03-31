Apella Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

