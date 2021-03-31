Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 4.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 4,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 653,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $132,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,370. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

