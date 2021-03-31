Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading 6% Higher

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 1,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

