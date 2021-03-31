Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,999,000 after buying an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

