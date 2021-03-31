Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

RKDA opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

