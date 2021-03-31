ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 138,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,779,126 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

