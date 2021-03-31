Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.