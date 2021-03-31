Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $395.75 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $395.75 million and $63.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00235300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.73 or 0.03539749 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.