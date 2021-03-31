Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Head to Head Contrast

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07% Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 4.02 $36.99 million $1.34 10.29 Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 9.77 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

