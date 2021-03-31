Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,018. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

