ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

