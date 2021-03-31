Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

