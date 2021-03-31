Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.62

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.62 and last traded at $110.48, with a volume of 4151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

