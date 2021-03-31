Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ARGTF stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

