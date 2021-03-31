Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $502,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.