Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 1,761 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 8th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01.

ATRA opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 760,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

