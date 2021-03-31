Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $56.23 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.