Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 3.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.78 and last traded at $56.46. 5,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 301,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,223,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.