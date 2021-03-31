Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,488,800 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 3,223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

ATHOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

ATHOF remained flat at $$0.39 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 147,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,226. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

