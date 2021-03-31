AtonRa Partners Invests $442,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. 11,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,644. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

