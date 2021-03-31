AtonRa Partners Makes New $652,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,662. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $170.63 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

