Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,200,000 after acquiring an additional 925,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.64. 8,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,453. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.69 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

