AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,426.31 and last traded at $1,425.03, with a volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.73.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,377.17.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,244.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,193.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

