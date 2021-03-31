Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 119.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 57.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124,581 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVID opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $880.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

