Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.