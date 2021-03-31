AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 344.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $496.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

