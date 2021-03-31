Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 88.9% in March

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AZZUF remained flat at $$0.21 on Wednesday. 147,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20. Azarga Uranium has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

