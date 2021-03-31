Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $38.17

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $38.17 or 0.00064443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $320.98 million and $29.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 454,034.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.00884232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030870 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,409,798 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.