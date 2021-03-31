Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

