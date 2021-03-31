Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $258,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.