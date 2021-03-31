Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Balchem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Balchem by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Balchem stock opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

