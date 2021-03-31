Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0023 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBDO opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.