Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $71.20

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.20, but opened at $74.00. Bank First shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $546.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank First by 21,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank First by 630.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank First by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

