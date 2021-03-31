Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835. The company has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bank First by 21,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank First by 630.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank First by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

