Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,764,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,712,000 after buying an additional 455,644 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,100,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

