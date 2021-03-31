Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.