Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 907 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.