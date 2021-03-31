Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,175 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

