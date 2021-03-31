Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 76,966 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 537,750 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,878,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.