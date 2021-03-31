Barclays Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $110.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

