Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digimarc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $484.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The company had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

