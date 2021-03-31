Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

