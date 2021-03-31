Barclays PLC Has $204,000 Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALB opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 5.60%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

