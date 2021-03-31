Barclays PLC Sells 17,428 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Selecta Biosciences worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

SELB opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

