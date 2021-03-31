Barclays PLC Sells 2,480 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 36.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URGN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

