Barclays PLC Sells 4,294 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CECE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $286.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

