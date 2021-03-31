Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Shares of MPFRF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.